Butler drops 36 as Heat roll over Hawks to nail 3-1 lead

BLOWOUT. Jimmy Butler imposes his will against the Hawks in another dominant Heat win.

Jimmy Butler and the Hawks are one win away from reaching the second round of the NBA playoffs after a 24-point beating of the Hawks in Game 4

Jimmy Butler posted 36 points, 10 rebounds, 4 assists, and 4 steals as the Miami Heat defeated the host Atlanta Hawks, 110-86, in their first-round Eastern Conference playoff series on Sunday, April 24 (Monday, April 25, Manila time).

Miami leads the best-of-seven series, 3-1. The Heat can clinch the series on Tuesday night in Miami.

Hawks star Trae Young, who led the NBA this season in total points and assists, had a quiet night. Young finished with 9 points and 5 assists, and he was charged with 5 turnovers. He shot just 3-of-11 from the floor, including 3-of-10 on three-pointers.

The Hawks were led by De’Andre Hunter, who scored 24 points on 9-for-13 shooting, including 4-of-6 on 3-pointers.

Heat star Tyler Herro scored just 3 points on 1-for-8 shooting. But the Heat got 14 points each from PJ Tucker and Bam Adebayo.

Miami played without starting point guard Kyle Lowry, who suffered a hamstring injury in Game 3. Lowry was replaced by Gabe Vincent, who posted 11 points and 4 assists.

Starting center Clint Capela returned for Atlanta, posting 2 points and 7 rebounds. He had been out since suffering a right-knee injury on April 10 in a play-in game against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Hunter led Atlanta to a 26-25 first-quarter lead. Hunter had a quarter-high 11 points on 4-for-4 shooting, including 3-for-3 on three-pointers.

With 16 seconds left in the first quarter, Atlanta’s Onyeka Okongwu made a spectacular block on Butler, forcing a jump ball.

The second quarter featured a 9-0 Hawks run, giving them a 35-27 lead. But Miami answered with a 15-0 stretch, taking a 55-41 lead into halftime.

In the third quarter, Tucker was charged with a technical foul after he jostled with Okongwu.

Even so, the Heat stretched their lead to 80-61 by the end of the third quarter.

Miami cruised in the fourth quarter and the Heat finished with a 48-26 edge in paint points for the game.

The Heat, charged with just 7 turnovers in the game, shot 43.5% from the floor, including 13-for-42 on three-pointers (31%).

Atlanta shot 40% from the floor, including 15-for-42 on three-pointers (35.7%). – Rappler.com