Bucks win in Boston behind Giannis Antetokounmpo’s triple-double

Giannis Antetokounmpo dominates as the Milwaukee Bucks deal the Boston Celtics their first loss in this season's playoffs

Giannis Antetokounmpo had a triple-double and Jrue Holiday scored a game-high 25 points as the visiting Milwaukee Bucks beat the Boston Celtics, 101-89, in Game 1 of their Eastern Conference semifinal series on Sunday, May 1 (Monday, May 2, Manila time).

Antetokounmpo finished with 24 points, 13 rebounds, and 12 assists. Holiday added 9 rebounds, Bobby Portis put up a double-double of 15 points and 11 rebounds, and Grayson Allen scored 11 points.

Giannis goes off the backboard for the emphatic slam!

Jayson Tatum led Boston with 21 points and Al Horford added 12 points and 10 rebounds. Jaylen Brown scored 12 points on 4-of-13 shooting and committed 7 turnovers.

Marcus Smart added 10 points despite playing through a shoulder stinger and a bruised thigh, and Derrick White scored 10 for the Celtics, who lost for the first time in the playoffs after sweeping Brooklyn in the first round.

Game 2 will be Tuesday night in Boston.

The Celtics made 18-of-50 from beyond the arc, but just 10-of-34 two-pointers.

Portis made a three-pointer to complete a 7-0 run that gave Milwaukee an 87-72 lead early in the fourth quarter.

Horford knocked in a triple to pull the Celtics within 12, but Holiday made a three-pointer and Antetokounmpo scored on a putback dunk for a 94-78 lead midway through the quarter.

Grant Williams’ three-pointer trimmed the lead to 96-84 with 3:50 remaining, but Holiday made two free throws and the Bucks maintained a double-digit lead.

Tatum made back-to-back treys to cut Boston’s deficit to 58-52 early in the third quarter.

Milwaukee extended the lead to 68-57 when Brook Lopez made a layup midway through the quarter.

The Celtics closed to within six points three times before the Bucks took a 78-70 lead at the end of the period.

"Maybe I'm weird…I love feeling beat up after games"



Giannis on the physicality in Game 1 of BUCKS/CELTICS. pic.twitter.com/Fy8rmOjbWv — NBA (@NBA) May 1, 2022

An 11-2 run gave Boston an early 22-14 lead. The Bucks answered with three treys during a 13-2 run that gave them a 27-24 lead at the end of the first quarter.

Payton Pritchard made two triples to help the Celtics grab their last lead of the game at 32-31.

Allen made three three-pointers and Antetokounmpo scored the final eight points of a 25-14 run that gave the Bucks a 56-46 halftime lead. – Rappler.com