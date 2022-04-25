Ingram, Pelicans tie Suns in playoff series

SERIES TIED. Jose Alvarado (right) get the better of Chris Paul as the Pelicans beat the Suns.

Brandon Ingram and the Pelicans pounce on a Suns squad missing injured star Devin Booker to level their Western Conference playoff series

Brandon Ingram scored 30 points and Jonas Valanciunas added 26 points and 15 rebounds as the host New Orleans Pelicans defeated the Phoenix Suns, 118-103, to even their first-round playoff series at 2-2 on Sunday, April 24 (Monday, April 25, Manila time).

Game 5 is set for Tuesday in Phoenix.

Ingram scored 16 points as the Pelicans outscored the Suns 35-23 in the third quarter. Valanciunas finished with a career playoff high in points, CJ McCollum scored 18, and Herbert Jones Jr. added 13.

Deandre Ayton scored 23 points, JaVale McGee had 14, Cameron Johnson 13, and Jae Crowder 11 to lead the top-seeded Suns. Chris Paul had 11 assists, but scored just 4 points on 2-of-8 shooting.

The Suns remained without leading scorer Devin Booker, who suffered a hamstring injury in Game 2.

Ingram made 3 straight baskets then assisted on consecutive baskets by Valanciunas and Jaxson Hayes to start the third quarter. The resulting 10-2 run gave the Pelicans a 59-53 lead.

New Orleans led by as many as 7 before Crowder made 3 free throws to trim the lead to 65-63.

Devonte’ Graham made 2 free throws to give the Pelicans their biggest lead to that point at the end of the third quarter, 84-74.

Phoenix scored the first 5 points of the fourth quarter, but New Orleans rebuilt the lead to 9.

Landry Shamet’s jumper pulled the Suns within 89-85 before Valanciunas answered with 7 straight points. Jones scored three and Jose Alvarado made 2 free throws to complete a 12-0 run that gave the Pelicans a 101-85 lead.

Crowder’s steal and layup ended a three-minute scoring drought for the Suns and got them within 14 points, but they couldn’t get any closer.

The Pelicans led for most of the first quarter and finished the period with a 25-22 edge as Ingram scored 11 points. Ayton had 10 points, but the Suns missed all 5 of their three-point attempts.

McCollum made 3 baskets to help New Orleans take its largest lead of the half at 39-31.

The Pelicans didn’t make a field goal during the final six minutes of the half. Phoenix pulled even on a basket by Cameron Payne and Crowder’s three-pointer helped provide a 51-49 halftime lead. – Rappler.com