Knicks race past Heat in 4th quarter, level series 1-1

BIG COMEBACK. Knicks forward Julius Randle reacts during the fourth quarter of Game 2 against the Heat.

After sitting out the series opener, Julius Randle flirts with a triple-double against a Heat side missing top scorer Jimmy Butler

Jalen Brunson scored 30 points to fuel the host New York Knicks to a 111-105 victory over the Miami Heat, leveling their Eastern Conference semifinal series at one win apiece on Tuesday, May 2 (Wednesday, May 3, Manila time).

Brunson made 10-of-19 shots from the floor – including 6-of-10 from three-point range – for the fifth-seeded Knicks.

Game 3 in the best-of-seven series is Saturday in Miami.

New York’s Julius Randle collected 25 points, 12 rebounds, and 8 assists in his return after sitting out the series opener due to a sprained left ankle.

RJ Barrett sank five three-pointers to highlight his 24-point performance. Josh Hart added 14 points, 11 rebounds, and 9 assists.

Miami leading scorer Jimmy Butler sat out Game 2 after sustaining a sprained right ankle during the fourth quarter of the series opener on Sunday afternoon.

Caleb Martin recorded 22 points and 8 rebounds, and Gabe Vincent added 21 points for the eighth-seeded Heat.

Max Strus also finished with 17 points and Bam Adebayo collected 15 points, 8 rebounds, and 6 assists.

Miami built a 93-87 lead before New York scored 14 of the next 17 points to claim a five-point advantage with 2:48 remaining in the fourth quarter.

Brunson sank two three-pointers and a pair of jumpers during that sequence before Kyle Lowry and Adebayo each made a basket to trim the Knicks’ lead to 101-100 with 1:58 to play.

Hart halted that momentum by draining a three-pointer, and New York added four free throws to extend its lead to 108-100 with 31.5 seconds left.

Vincent made a driving layup and Duncan Robinson drained a triple to bring Miami within three points before Hart sank three of four free throws to seal the win.

Vincent sank a pair of treys and added a driving layup to give Miami a 90-85 lead with 7:45 remaining in the fourth quarter.

Isaiah Hartenstein countered with a short jumper, but Martin answered by draining an uncontested three-pointer.

Martin sank a triple to extend Miami’s lead to 46-38 with 3:43 remaining in the second quarter.

Randle answered by scoring the next eight points for his team to highlight a 13-5 run before Kevin Love sank a three-pointer to give the Heat a 54-51 advantage entering halftime. – Rappler.com