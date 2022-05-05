Suns cruise to 2-0 series lead over Mavericks

STAR-STUDDED. The Mavericks' Luka Doncic looks to move past the Suns' Chris Paul in first-half action.

The Suns knock out Luka Doncic and the Mavericks with a huge 23-2 fourth-quarter surge to turn a tight Game 2 into a rout

Devin Booker fired 21 of his 30 points in the second half and the Phoenix Suns took a 2-0 series lead with a convincing 129-109 victory over the visiting Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday night, May 4 (Thursday, May 5, Manila time).

Chris Paul tallied 14 of his 28 points in the final quarter and also contributed 8 assists for the Suns, who knocked out the Mavericks with a 23-2 fourth-quarter surge to turn a close game into a 27-point margin.

Luka Doncic scored 35 points for the Mavericks, who led by two at halftime of the Western Conference semifinal contest before being outscored 71-49 in the second half.

Doncic is averaging 40 points in the series.

Game 3 is Friday night in Dallas.

Chris Paul had 8 points at halftime before dominating the second half, scoring 20 points (9/10 FGM) to lead the @Suns to the Game 2 win to take a 2-0 series lead! #ValleyProud@CP3: 28 PTS, 6 REB, 8 AST



🏀 Game 3: Friday, 9:30pm/et on ESPN pic.twitter.com/RFbdoGo9LB — NBA (@NBA) May 5, 2022

Jae Crowder recorded 15 points and 7 rebounds and Mikal Bridges added 11 points and 6 assists for the Phoenix. The Suns shot a scorching 64.5% from the field and made 13-of-25 three-point attempts.

Reggie Bullock scored 16 points and Spencer Dinwiddie added 11 for the Mavericks.

Dallas connected on 45.6% of its attempts and was 17-of-41 from behind the arc.

Phoenix led 76-68 after Bridges’ basket with 5:22 left in the third quarter. Bullock then drained three three-pointers in 73 seconds during a 10-2 burst in which Dallas knotted the score at 78.

The Suns rebounded by scoring 11 of the quarter’s last 16 points to take an 89-83 lead into the final stanza.

Phoenix continued to play well early in the fourth as Paul broke loose to score 14 points in the first 4:56 of the quarter. He had seven of the points during an 11-0 burst that saw the Suns boost their lead to 110-93 with 6:31 left in the contest.

After Paul went on the bench, Booker buried three three-pointers in a span of 62 seconds to increase Phoenix’s lead to 119-95 with 4:13 left.

Ish Wainright knocked down another trey 24 seconds later to make it a 27-point margin and the Suns cruised to the finish.

Doncic scored 24 first-half points to help the Mavericks lead 60-58 at the break. Crowder tallied 15 in the half for the Suns.

Phoenix jumped out to a quick 12-2 lead before Dallas recovered to trail 32-28 at the end of the quarter. The Mavericks led by as many as five in the second quarter before settling for the two-point edge. – Rappler.com