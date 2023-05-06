Devin Booker pours in 47 as Suns top Nuggets in Game 3

The Suns avoid falling into a 0-3 hole in the West conference semis against the No. 1 Nuggets following big games from Devin Booker and Kevin Durant

Devin Booker matched his career playoff-high of 47 points and Kevin Durant added 39 as the Phoenix Suns captured a pivotal 121-114 home win over the Denver Nuggets in Game 3 of their West conference semis series on Friday night, May 5 (Saturday, May 6, Manila time).

Booker made 20-of-25 field-goal attempts and added 9 rebounds, 6 rebounds, and 3 steals as the fourth-seeded Suns cut their deficit to 2-1 in the Western Conference semifinals. Durant added 9 rebounds and 8 assists to go with a shaky 12-of-31 shooting performance for Phoenix.

Jamal Murray had 32 points, 6 rebounds, and 5 assists and Nikola Jokic recorded 30 points and 17 rebounds while setting a playoff career-best with 17 assists for top-seeded Denver. Michael Porter Jr. made six three-pointers while contributing 21 points and 12 rebounds for the Nuggets.

Game 4 in the best-of-seven series is Sunday night at Phoenix.

The Suns played without Chris Paul (groin), who also might miss Game 4.

Phoenix shot 50.5% from the field, including 9-of-28 (32.1%) from three-point range. Booker hit on 5-of-8 three-pointers.

The Nuggets connected on 44.3% of their shots and were 10-of-30 (33.3%) from behind the arc. Denver’s Bruce Brown scored 11 points.

Denver, which trailed by 11 points early in the fourth quarter, crept within five on Jokic’s tip-in with 8.6 seconds left. Booker made two free throws — his only attempts of the game — to wrap it up with 6.6 seconds remaining.

The Nuggets trailed 67-52 at halftime before opening the third quarter with a 27-11 burst. Murray scored back-to-back baskets to cap the surge and give Denver a 79-78 edge with 5:03 remaining.

Durant answered with a trey to put Phoenix back ahead. The Nuggets were later up by three before the Suns rattled off the next 14 points – the final five of the third quarter and the first nine of the fourth – to take a 99-88 advantage with 9:43 remaining in the contest.

Denver missed 13 of its first 14 field-goal attempts in the final stanza until Jokic’s layup with 5:59 left cut the Suns’ lead to 103-96.

A three-point play by Jokic pulled Denver within 109-104 with 3:04 remaining. The Nuggets again were within five after a three-point play by Porter with 2:05 left before TJ Warren got a favorable bounce on a jumper and Booker drove for a layup to make it 116-107 with 1:05 to go.

Booker scored 27 first-half points and Durant added 21 as the Suns held the 15-point lead at the break. Booker scored 18 points in the opening period and Durant tallied 18 in the second.

Murray had 17 first-half points for Denver. – Rappler.com