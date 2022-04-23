Siakam, Raptors avoid sweep with Game 4 win over Sixers

STILL ALIVE. Pascal Siakam and the Raptors live to fight another day against the 76ers.

Pascal Siakam notches a playoff career high in points as the Raptors deny the sweep-seeking 76ers

Pascal Siakam scored a playoff career-best 34 points and grabbed 8 rebounds as the Toronto Raptors defeated the visiting Philadelphia 76ers, 110-102, in Game 4 of their Eastern Conference first-round playoff series on Saturday, April 23 (Sunday, April 24, Manila time).

Philadelphia leads the best-of-seven series 3-1.

Gary Trent Jr. added 24 points for the Raptors, who extended the series to a fifth game, which will be Monday in Philadelphia. Thaddeus Young had 13 points and OG Anunoby 11 for the Raptors.

Toronto’s Fred VanVleet left in the first half with a left-hip strain and did not return. He had 5 points and 3 assists in about 15 minutes of playing time.

Scottie Barnes, named NBA Rookie of the Year before the game, had 6 points and 11 rebounds for the Raptors. He had missed the two previous games with a sprained ankle.

Joel Embiid, playing with a thumb injury, had 21 points and 8 rebounds for Philadelphia, James Harden had 22 points and 9 assists, Tobias Harris had 15 points and 11 rebounds, and Tyrese Maxey scored 11 points.

The Raptors, who were ahead by 12 during the second quarter, led by 3 going into the fourth.

Toronto used a 6-0 surge to take a seven-point lead with 9:11 to play. The lead reached 8 when Siakam made a pair of free throws with 7:18 to go. Precious Achiuwa made one of two free throws with 4:40 remaining and Toronto led 96-85. Anunoby’s three-pointer with 3:44 left increased the lead to 12.

Georges Niang, who had 9 points, fouled out with 3:28 to play. Siakam made both free throws to bump the lead to 101-87.

The score was 24-24 after one quarter.

Toronto led by 12 with 4:12 left in the first half when Trent made a three-pointer after Young’s steal. The lead was cut to 5 on Embiid’s layup and free throw with 1:22 remaining. Toronto led 54-49 at halftime.

Maxey’s three-pointer cut the lead to a point with 6:37 left in the third. Toronto led by 5 again on Young’s three-pointer with 4:45 remaining. Boucher’s corner three-pointer had Toronto ahead by 6. Toronto led 80-77 after three quarters. – Rappler.com