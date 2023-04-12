NBA podcast highlights Philippines’ role in basketball growth

Erik Spoelstra proves to be ‘someone who embraces very much his Filipino roots’ in an episode of new NBA podcast 'Hoops Paradise: The Philippines’ Love of the Game'

MANILA, Philippines – The impact of Philippine hoops culture has an imprint on the NBA and worldwide basketball as a whole. To some, the significance of this might feel like just a drop in the bucket compared to how other countries are progressing, but once magnified, it’s clear these events have deeper roots than expected.

A new podcast, suitably titled “Hoops Paradise: The Philippines’ Love of the Game,” goes underneath the hood to meticulously dissect these important chapters in the sport’s history.

Hosted by the Philippines’ own Nikko Ramos and ESPN sportscaster Cassidy Hubbarth, who has Filipino roots of her own, it’s a project where both the NBA and iHeartPodcasts collaborate. It turns back the time to significant moments that catapulted the narrative at hand while welcoming high-profile names of the sport to express how the Philippines fits into basketball’s giant jigsaw puzzle.

“You know, a lot of people across the NBA [have] reached out to me about the podcast, and even Jordan Clarkson… He said that he loves listening to the podcast and can’t wait to hear [more]. You know a little bit about Jordan coming up on some of the episodes,” Hubbarth said in a recent media call.

“So, I think it’s been, so far, really well-received, and I think it’s more from like an emotional standpoint – people really feeling seen by the podcast, and feeling a part of a community that you know is being brought together.”

The podcast highlights the Philippines’ own marquee basketball league, how unique the viewing perspectives are for Filipino fans, how their style of play has grown across the globe, and how American ballers are revered once they come to the country, whether to continue their playing journeys or for a variety of different visitation purposes.

Special guests include Filipino-American NBA champion coach Erik Spoelstra; Raymond Townsend, the first Filipino-American in the NBA; Stockton Kings assistant coach Jimmy Alapag, the former Gilas Pilipinas star who is no stranger to Filipino hoops fans; and someone who needs no introduction, the legendary Tim Cone.

“We kind of were like that Spiderman meme where we were pointing at each other, like you know, ‘Are we the same person?’ Because that’s kind of how we feel and have taken on this this journey of learning more about our Filipino heritage,” Hubbart said about their conversation with Spoelstra, the Miami Heat coach who’s expected to visit Manila for the FIBA World Cup this year.

On the new NBA podcast "Hoops Paradise: The Philippines’ Love of the Game," @CassidyHubbarth talks with the first Asian-American head coach in the history of the NBA, @MiamiHEAT Coach Erik Spoelstra about his Filipino heritage and his unbelievable trips back to the Philippines. pic.twitter.com/YdZhg1ImGq — NBA (@NBA) March 29, 2023

Spo is the second-longest tenured coach in the NBA behind San Antonio’s Gregg Popovich and has coached the likes of LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, Shaquille O’Neale, Chris Bosh, and Jimmy Butler throughout his career.

The Heat’s head tactician has also never shied away from acknowledging his Philippine roots.

“If you were to ask me, I think we should do a whole lot more with Erik Spoelstra. He’s one of like the brightest basketball minds in the world currently, maybe ever,” Ramos added.

“He’s someone who embraces very much his Filipino roots and is always eager to learn more and dive into it more.”

The podcast currently has six episodes available on different platforms and while there are no concrete plans yet for a second season, it’s a topic of interest for the decision-makers behind the program.

As the showrunners have claimed, there are more stories to be told that goes deeper into explaining why the Philippines’ basketball presence is even stronger than assumed. – Rappler.com