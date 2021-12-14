NBA postpones two Bulls games with 10 players in health protocols

COVID-19. The Chicago Bulls are the first NBA team to force a postponement of the games.

With 10 positive COVID-19 cases, the Chicago Bulls are now in quarantine with their next two scheduled games postponed by the NBA on Monday, December 13 for health and safety reasons.

The postponements are the first in the NBA this season.

The team said “additional staff members” are also in quarantine.

“The Chicago Bulls’ next two games – Tuesday, December 14 against the Detroit Pistons and Thursday, December 16 at Toronto – have been postponed. Ten Bulls players, along with additional staff members, are currently in the NBA’s Health and Safety Protocols,” the Bulls said in a statement issued Monday afternoon.

The Bulls were down the league-minimum roster size for Tuesday’s scheduled game against the Pistons. For now, the next date on the schedule for the Bulls is Sunday (December 19) at home against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Chicago forward Alize Johnson was the latest to test positive for COVID-19, dropping the Bulls to eight active players, multiple outlets reported Monday.

Johnson is the 10th Bull to enter the health and safety protocols.

The Bulls hoped to have Coby White out of protocols and available to play Tuesday night against the Pistons. White started cardio scanning Sunday. White was the first player to test positive during the ongoing outbreak. The Bulls felt they might also have Javonte Green for the Pistons game before it was postponed.

However, ESPN reported the Chicago Department of Public Health had concerns about the Bulls playing this week, influencing the NBA’s decision.

Other Bulls in the health and safety protocol include Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, Troy Brown Jr., Matt Thomas, Derrick Jones Jr., Ayo Dosunmu and Stanley Johnson.

Alize Johnson, 25, is playing just 7.6 minutes per game, averaging 1.8 points and 2.3 rebounds in 16 games this season. He played just five minutes in Chicago’s loss to Miami on Saturday and didn’t take a shot. – Rappler.com