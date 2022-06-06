Jazz coach Quin Snyder steps down after eight seasons

'I strongly feel they need a new voice to continue to evolve,' says Quin Snyder as he resigns from his post as Utah Jazz head coach

Quin Snyder stepped down as head coach of the Utah Jazz after eight seasons on Sunday, June 5 (Monday, June 6, Manila time).

The coach’s decision comes on the heels of a previous report that revealed negotiations to extend his current contract with Utah had not been fruitful.

Snyder said in a statement that it was simply time for him to depart.

“I strongly feel they need a new voice to continue to evolve,” Snyder said. “That’s it. No philosophical differences, no other reason. After eight years, I just feel it is time to move onward.”

“I needed to take time to detach after the season and make sure this was the right decision.”

Snyder, 55, went 372-264 as coach of the Jazz, a .585 winning percentage. He has the second-most wins in franchise history behind Hall of Famer Jerry Sloan (1,127).

“Quin Snyder has embodied what Jazz basketball is for the last eight years,” Utah Jazz owner Ryan Smith said in a statement. “The tireless work ethic and attention to detail Quin displayed each day is a testament to the professional he is. I have nothing but admiration for Quin and respect his decision. On behalf of Ashley and I along with our ownership group and our entire organization, we thank Quin and Amy from the bottom of our hearts for all of their contributions to the state of Utah and the Jazz and wish them nothing but the best.”

Snyder led Utah to a playoff berth in each of the past six seasons, including the top seed in the Western Conference in 2020-21 after the team clinched the best record in the NBA at 52-20.

But in those six postseason trips, the Jazz lost in the first round three times and in the conference semifinals three times. Snyder was 21-30 overall in the playoffs.

“I am incredibly grateful to have spent the last eight years with such a respected and historic organization and in the beautiful, kind, supportive community of Salt Lake City,” Snyder said. “I could not have asked for better owners in the Miller family and with Ryan and Ashley.”

“They represent the Utah Jazz in every good way, and I know the team couldn’t be in better hands with Ryan’s ownership. He is fiercely proud of and committed to doing what is right for the Utah Jazz and bringing a championship to Utah.”

Snyder previously worked as an assistant for the Los Angeles Clippers (1992-93), the Philadelphia 76ers (2010-11), the Los Angeles Lakers (2011-12) and the Atlanta Hawks (2013-14). Utah was his first head-coaching gig at the NBA level, but he previously held the top job at Missouri (1999-2006) and with the Austin Toros of the NBA G League (2007-2010).

The only other head-coach opening in the NBA belonged to the Charlotte Hornets, who are in the process of interviewing candidates. The Lakers named Darvin Ham their next coach and the Sacramento Kings tabbed Mike Brown for their job, filling two jobs in California. – Rappler.com