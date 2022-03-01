Rare card of Lakers icon Kobe Bryant fetches crazy price in private sale

This story first appeared on ClutchPoints.

Anything related to Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant is worth a lot of money, which is why it shouldn’t be surprising to hear a basketball card of him just sold for $2 million in a private sale. In fact, it should have come a long time ago given his popularity.

However, as ESPN reported, what made the latest sale particularly interesting is the fact that the card recently sold is not a rookie card (RC) or even a 1 of 1 that collectors covet. It’s not even an autographed card or one with game-used memorabilia from his Lakers jersey. But what it is is a rare 1997-98 Metal Universe Precious Metal Gems Emerald.

🚨Most ever paid for a Kobe card🚨



This record-setting Kobe Bryant Green PMG sold for $2 Million in a private sale!🔥 pic.twitter.com/1o7cFJA5um — PWCC (@PWCCmarketplace) February 22, 2022

The said card is numbered 004 of 100, but it is worth noting that only 10 from the set (numbers 1-10) are of Emerald hue. The remaining 90 cards are red. It is also important to mention that the card is graded 8.5 by BGS, and for such a two decade-old card, that is a pretty great condition.

This is arguably Kobe’s best card in existence,” Jesse Craig, director of business development at PWCC, said in a statement to ESPN. “It’s [difficult] to find them in any condition – and because of their delicate nature, to find one in such good condition is incredibly rare.”

Of course it is not the first time that a basketball card sold for over $2 million. A LeBron James RC still holds that record, with a 2003-04 Rookie Patch Autograph sold for $5.2 million early in 2021. A Luka Doncic logoman autographed card comes next at $4.6 million.

Nonetheless, as mentioned, that’s what makes the recently sold Kobe Bryant card so unique. Imagine how much the rookie cards or other rarer cards of the late Lakers icon will sell when they hit the market? – Rappler.com