Why Stephen Curry’s zero 3-point game is a bad omen for the Celtics

If there is one thing that history suggests, Warriors superstar Stephen Curry always bounces back after a zero three-pointer game

This story first appeared on ClutchPoints.

The Boston Celtics shouldn’t be happy that they were able to stop Stephen Curry in Game 5 despite eventually losing to the Golden State Warriors. If there is one thing that history suggests, Chef Curry always bounces back after a zero three-pointer game.

As Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN noted, the Warriors star has had nine games since 2013 where he failed to make even one three-pointer. What follows is the scary part, as the sharpshooter averaged 4.4 threes in the next games that followed during those poor shooting nights.

Even scarier? That includes his then-NBA record 13 triple against the New Orleans Pelicans in 2016.

Speaking about that Pelicans situation, Stephen Curry went 0-of-10 from deep in the game prior against the Los Angeles Lakers. The Pelicans were then on the receiving end of his wrath, as he exploded for 46 points on 13-of-17 shooting from long-range.

Of course that is not to say Curry will be able to do the same thing come Game 6 against the Celtics.

However, it goes to show that the 34-year-old has a proven history of playing and shooting better after laying an egg.

If anything, this should serve as a warning to the Celtics that they can't underestimate Curry and expect him to be discouraged. They cannot let their guard down or else they might see the Chef cook them with another historic NBA Finals performance.