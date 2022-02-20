Karl-Anthony Towns looms large in 3-Point Contest

REPRESENT. Karl Anthony-Towns is one of the only few big men who have won the NBA 3-Point Contest.

Karl-Anthony Towns sets a 3-Point Contest record of 29 points in the final to best Trae Young and Luke Kennard

Karl-Anthony Towns made big men proud when he ruled the 3-Point Contest of the NBA All-Star Weekend in Cleveland on Saturday, February 19 (Sunday, February 20, Manila time).

It was a record point total for a final round when Towns, who plays for the Minnesota Timberwolves, posted 29 points.

Towns topped Trae Young of the Atlanta Hawks and Luke Kennard of the Los Angeles Clippers, who both tallied 26 points in the final round.

The first to shoot among the finalists, Towns set a pace that could not be topped even though he missed on his last three shots. He made four of his first five attempts in the final.

Young was 3 points shy of Towns when he missed his final shot from the right corner. In the preliminary round, Young connected on his last shot, giving him 22 points. That left Patty Mills out of the final.

Kennard, competing in his home state, racked up 28 points in the first round.

Before being reduced to the three finalists, the field consisted of CJ McCollum, Zach LaVine, Desmond Bane, Fred VanVleet and Mills. – Rappler.com