Wembanyama bounces back in NBA Summer League, but Spurs fall to Trail Blazers

MANILA, Philippines – It did not take long for Victor Wembanyama to redeem himself from his dismal NBA Summer League debut.

The No. 1 overall pick showed the way for the San Antonio Spurs with 27 points, 12 rebounds, and 3 blocks, albeit in an 85-80 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers in Las Vegas on Sunday, July 9 (Monday, July 10, Manila time).

Wembanyama flaunted the abilities that have made him the most-hyped rookie since LeBron James: his impressive guard skills unusual for a 7-foot-4 big man and his shot-blocking prowess.

The 19-year-old from France shot 9-of-14 from the field as he bounced back from his poor shooting display two days prior in a 76-68 win over the Charlotte Hornets, where he finished with just 9 points on a 2-of-13 clip.

Against the Trail Blazers, Wembanyama shone on both ends, sinking a variety of tough buckets and altering opponents’ shots with his eight-foot wingspan.

He capped his dominant performance with a three-pointer that cut the Spurs’ deficit to 78-79 with under two minutes remaining.

But Portland came out triumphant as Michael Devoe and Shaedon Sharpe drained key buckets down the stretch that kept Wembanyama and San Antonio at bay.

Devoe finished with a game-high 29 points on top of 5 assists and 2 steals, while Sharpe produced 9 points, 8 rebounds, and 4 assists.

Jabari Walker added a 13-point, 11-rebound double-double in the win.

Dominick Barlow and Blake Wesley backstopped Wembanyama in scoring with 17 and 14 points, respectively.

“I think the best show for the fans is the win,” said Wembanyama. “I think they can see us developing, getting better, so I think we gave them a good show.”

The Spurs take on the Washington Wizards next on Tuesday, July 11 (Wednesday, July 12, Manila time), as Wembanyama faces fellow Frenchman and former Metropolitans 92 teammate Bilal Coulibaly. – Rappler.com