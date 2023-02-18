Jose Alvarado, Team Pau rule NBA Rising Stars

Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado bags the Rising Stars MVP after sealing the win for the team mentored by former Lakers star Pau Gasol

Jose Alvarado of the New Orleans Pelicans swished the game-ending three-pointer as Team Pau won the Jordan Rising Stars competition with a 25-20 victory over Team Joakim in the championship game at Salt Lake City, Utah.

The long-range shot completed a 9-4 run and allowed Team Pau to hit the target score of 25. Alvarado was named Rising Stars MVP.

Bennedict Mathurin of the Indiana Pacers had a team-best 7 points for Team Pau.

The honorary coach of Team Pau was former Los Angeles Lakers star Pau Gasol, who was named a Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame finalist earlier Friday, February 17 (Saturday, February 18, Manila time).

Quentin Grimes of the New York Knicks scored 14 points for Team Joakim.

Grimes hit two treys and added a layup during a 9-2 run as Team Joakim took an 18-16 lead prior to Team Pau’s finishing kick.

Joakim Noah, the NBA Defensive Player of the Year for the 2013-2014 season, was the honorary coach of Team Joakim.

The target score for the two first-round games was 40 points.

Team Pau reached the final with a convincing 40-25 victory over Team Deron. Alvarado led the way with 13 points on 6-of-10 shooting.

The honorary coach of Team Deron was former Jazz All-Star Deron Williams. Team Deron trailed 13-12 before Team Pau dominated the rest of the contest. Keegan Murray of the Sacramento Kings knocked down the three-pointer to allow Team Pau to reach 40.

Trey Murphy III of the Pelicans scored 9 points to lead Team Deron.

Grimes scored 13 points and connected on the game-ending three-pointer as Team Joakim notched a 40-32 victory over Team Jason, a team filled with G League players. Grimes was 5-of-6 shooting and had three steals.

Team Joakim jumped out to a 24-11 lead before Mac McClung, representing the Delaware Blue Coats, scored 10 points during a 16-4 surge that pulled Team Jason within 28-27.

But Team Joakim held off the charge and took a 37-29 lead on a triple by Josh Giddey of the Oklahoma City Thunder before Grimes finished the job.

McClung’s 10 points led Team Jason. The honorary coach was Jason Terry, who ranks eighth in NBA history with 2,282 career three-point baskets. – Rappler.com