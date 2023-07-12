Rule changes allow NBA coaches chance at second challenge

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The NBA rolls out some rule changes, including a second coach’s challenge and an anti-flopping measure

NBA coaches who have wanted the ability to challenge a second officiating call in games will be able to do so next season – as long as they are successful with their first one.

The rule change was one of two announced by the league’s Board of Governors on Tuesday, July 11 (Wednesday, July 12, Manila time).

The other wrinkle targets players who attempt to draw offensive foul calls by “flopping” – falling to the floor as if they have been hit by someone on the team that has possession of the ball.

The league tested both changes during Summer League games and was pleased with the results. The rules were approved unanimously by the NBA Competition Committee, composed of players, coaches, referees, players’ union representatives, team executives and governors.

Coaches will retain their timeout if their first challenge is successful, and they must still have a timeout remaining if they want to try for a second reversal. However, the teams don’t retain their timeout even if they are successful in winning a second reversal.

The anti-flopping measure, which is coming in on a one-year trial basis, calls for the guilty player to be assessed a technical foul, although officials won’t have to stop play right away.

At the next stoppage of play, the other team will be awarded a free throw, and the team set to have possession when the game was stopped keeps the ball as play resumes.

Players called for flopping will face fines starting at $2,000 and are subject to increases for repeated offenses.

The league also noted that technical fouls assessed for flopping won’t count toward penalties that currently build toward punitive measures, such as suspensions. – Rappler.com