Measuring up: Spurs’ Victor Wembanyama not the tallest active player

As sources list Victor Wembanyama anywhere from 7-foot-2 to 7-foot-5, the San Antonio Spurs finally take the official measurements of the 19-year-old top draft pick

Expected to hit the heights as an NBA player, Victor Wembanyama entered the league with only one question mark: How tall is he?

Sources listed him anywhere from 7-foot-2 to 7-foot-5 before the San Antonio Spurs selected him with the No. 1 overall draft pick on June 22.

The mystery ended on Wednesday when the Spurs stated that they measured the 19-year-old Frenchman without shoes, per NBA standards, and learned that he is 7-3 1/2.

That makes the incoming rookie the second-tallest active player in the NBA, behind Houston Rockets center Boban Marjanovic, who is 7-4. Boston Celtics forward Kristaps Porzingis is next among active players at 7-3.

The list of tallest-ever players to compete in the league starts with Manute Bol and Gheorghe Muresan, both 7-7; then Yao Ming, Shawn Bradley, Slavko Vranes and Tacko Fall, all 7-6. Chuck Nevitt, Pavel Podkolzin and Sim Bhullar were all listed at 7-5.

Wembanyama is due to face NBA competition for the first time as part of the Spurs’ Las Vegas summer league team when they face a team of Charlotte Hornets prospects on July 7.

Skipping California Classic

The Spurs announced Wednesday, though, that Wembanyama will not travel to Sacramento to compete in next week’s California Classic.

That tournament will be held Monday and Wednesday at Golden 1 Center.

Wembanyama will join the club at the Las Vegas Summer League, however. The Spurs’ first game in Sin City is July 7 against No. 2 overall pick Brandon Miller and the Charlotte Hornets, although it is not yet known if the 19-year-old Frenchman will compete in that contest.

Last week, Wembanyama became the third player selected by San Antonio with the No. 1 overall draft choice. The club previously hit the jackpot with the selections of future Hall of Famers David Robinson (1987) and Tim Duncan (1997).

The Spurs were in position to draft Wembanyama because they were a woeful 22-60 last season and missed the playoffs for the fourth straight season. – Rappler.com