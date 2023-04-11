NBA sets records for attendance and sellouts

HOT TICKET. Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) reacts to a three-point basket by guard D'Angelo Russell (1) against the New Orleans Pelicans during the first half at Smoothie King Center.

The NBA shatters its arena sellout record with 791 after just 760 in the 2018-2019 season and records 22,234,502 total attendance, up from the previous top mark of 22.1 million in 2017-2018.

As the NBA prepares for the start of the playoffs, the league is celebrating a season that set all-time records for total attendance and sellouts.

The league’s total attendance mark of 22,234,502 broke the previous record of 22,124,559 set during the 2017-18 season.

The previous record of 760 sellouts (2018-2019) was shattered this season with 791 sellouts recorded. Arenas were filled this season to an all-time-high 97% capacity.

This season also marked the first time that teams averaged more than 18,000 fans in attendance per game, according to the NBA.

This year’s average of 18,077 fans topped the previous record of 17,987 set in 2017-18.

The NBA postseason starts Tuesday (Wednesday, April 12, Manila time) with the Play-In Tournament which runs through Friday. The NBA Playoffs begin on Saturday (Sunday, April 16, Manila time). – Rappler.com