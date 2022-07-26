Shareef O’Neal, son of Shaq, signs with G League Ignite

Shareef O'Neal, son of NBA legend Shaquille, signs with NBA G League Ignite after a stint with the Los Angeles Lakers Summer League team

NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal's 22-year-old son Shareef joins the G League Ignite - which once housed Filipino standouts Kai Sotto and Jalen Green in 2020 - for a reported six-figure contract

Shareef O’Neal is signing with the G League Ignite after going unselected in last month’s NBA draft.

“Vegas, let’s do it!” the son of Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal tweeted Monday, referencing the city where the Ignite is based. “Thank you Ignite!”

The Athletic reported O’Neal signed “a six-figure contract” with the Ignite.

The 2022-2023 Ignite roster will include O’Neal, former five-star high school prospect Scoot Henderson, Washington State transfer Efe Abogidi, Canadian five-star Leonard Miller and French 18-year-old Sidy Cissoko.

The Ignite had three players selected in last month’s draft – Australian Dyson Daniels (No. 8 overall), MarJon Beauchamp (No. 24) and Jaden Hardy (second round, No. 37).

O’Neal, 22, played for the Lakers in the NBA Summer League this month. In two games, he averaged 4.5 points and 3.5 rebounds over 9.6 minutes per game.

O’Neal played 13 games for UCLA in 2019-2020 before transferring to Louisiana State University (LSU) for two seasons.

In 37 career NCAA games, he averaged 2.6 points and 3.0 rebounds per game. He averaged 50% from the floor for the Tigers last season, including 60% from two-point range.

The G League Ignite was formed in 2020 as an alternative development route for elite NBA prospects to pursue instead of college basketball, but those who have played collegiately and turned pro are also eligible.

Its first batch of prospects included current Houston Rockets rising star, Fil-Am Jalen Green, NBA champion forward Jonathan Kuminga, and Filipino star prospect Kai Sotto.

The Ignite play an exhibition schedule of G League opponents and international teams.