A ‘special’ situation awaits LeBron, Bronny, says Noah

NEXT GEN. Lakers guard Bronny James Jr. leans against the hoop stanchion before a preseason game against the Warriors.

A third-generation athlete himself, former NBA big man Joakim Noah says the situation that Bronny James now faces could be a blessing and a curse

MANILA, Philippines – The massive weight of expectations as a third-generation athlete was something Joakim Noah carried, and it’s the lessons from this experience that he wants to share to recent Los Angeles Lakers draft pick Bronny James.

“You know, I am a third-generation athlete and it’s a blessing and a curse in a lot of ways, you know,” said Noah, whose father Yannick was a decorated French tennis star, while grandfather Zacharie played football for Cameroon.

“I’m older now, I’m done with my career, but I could definitely resonate a lot.”

“Being in your father’s shadow is something that’s very tough. I think that it’s one of the reasons why I played the way that I played… I wanted to be my own man,” he added.

Bronny, the eldest son of NBA superstar LeBron James, was picked 55th overall by his father’s team, the Lakers, in the recent draft.

“I think it’s very special that LeBron gets to play with his son,” said Noah. “I think there’s gonna be a lot of challenges as well, so it’s gonna be a very interesting year.”

LeBron and Bronny became the first father-and-son tandem to play together in the NBA, evoking for some Filipinos memories of seeing Robert and Dodot Jaworski with Ginebra in the PBA mid-1990s.

Bronny, 19, has come a long way since suffering cardiac arrest during a summer workout last July while playing for the University of Southern California.

LeBron, a four-time NBA champion, is the league’s all-time scoring leader, a year after surpassing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in 2023.

The sight of them together was all too familiar for Noah.

“I think the blessing was that I was able to see what it takes to be a professional athlete every day, the sacrifice that it takes, daddy not being home every day, but the work it takes to be a pro. That’s something that you can’t take for granted compared to the kids who don’t know,” said Noah.

“It’s not just… Being a professional athlete is not just practicing a couple of hours a day, it’s what you eat for breakfast, it’s going to bed early, it’s taking away all the socializing and focusing on your dream, and you have to be a bit selfish to do that.”

“It’s not easy, but for me, I was lucky to be able to see that,” said Noah. “I think it definitely shaped me because I wanted to be my own man really bad.”

Noah carved his own name, ending up as a two-time NBA All-Star in 2013 and 2014, as well as earning an All-NBA First Team Selection and the Defensive Player of the Year accolades in 2014.

Shaping the next generation

Noah, who was in the country as a global brand ambassador of a French cognac distiller, also led a basketball training in the joint Jr. NBA and WNBA camp.

The usually animated ex-pro personally barked out instructions to the teenagers, and gave out a passionate pep talk during the final huddle.

“The suffering is just a fraction. Do you understand what I’m saying? It’s very important. If you want to be great, if you want to play in the NBA, you must work so hard,” said Noah.

“I’m very passionate because I care about kids all around the world, because I see how much you guys want it. And it starts with your routine at home,” he added.

“You have to stay hungry. And you must stay driven. Whether you have a good moment or a bad moment. You still wake up in the morning. You still go to the gym. The routine is the same. It’s all about discipline.” – Rappler.com