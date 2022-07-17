Steph Curry is NBA’s ‘biggest problem’ today, says Shaq

This story first appeared on ClutchPoints.

Shaquille O’Neal firmly believes Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry is the “biggest problem” in the NBA right now, and for good reason.

Speaking in an interview with Marca, Shaq was asked who he believes is the most decisive player in NBA history and the most decisive right now.

He didn’t hesitate in saying he’s the most decisive ever, pointing at the “hack-a-Shaq” strategy that teams used just to slow him down a bit.

As for the modern NBA, though, there is no question in his mind that it’s Curry since the Warriors sharpshooter basically revolutionized the game with his shooting.

“Today, the NBA has become a shooter’s league. If you can shoot the long ball, then you’re off to a good start…that’s why I think Stephen Curry is the biggest problem the league has right now. That guy doesn’t miss and he can score near the rim, from outside, beyond half court, it doesn’t matter. He gets it right every time,” Shaq explained.

It’s hard to argue with Shaquille O’Neal’s thought process here. After all, Stephen Curry just won his fourth title in eight years, as well as his first Finals MVP – perhaps the only award missing in what has already been a legendary career for him.

Curry is also called the GOAT shooter, which speaks volumes on the impact he has had in the transformation of the game. His incredible long-range ability made other teams believe you can win with shooting, and as mentioned, the Warriors star has four of such evidences.

Unfortunately for the NBA, that big problem is unlikely to go away any time soon considering that Curry clearly still has plenty left in his tank. – Rappler.com