Steph Curry flaunts range, hits rare hole-in-one to lead celebrity golf event

SHOOTER. Steph Curry puts his vaunted marksmanship to use in golf.

Considered the greatest shooter in NBA history, Steph Curry scores a hole-in-one in the second round of the American Century Golf Championship

MANILA, Philippines – What can’t Steph Curry do?

Considered the greatest shooter in NBA history, Curry scored a rare hole-in-one in the second round of the American Century Celebrity Golf Championship at Lake Tahoe on Saturday, July 15 (Sunday, July 16, Manila time).

The Golden State Warriors star and two-time NBA MVP put just enough force for the ball to hit the green at the par-three seventh and roll into the hole.

“Shooters shoot!” Curry wrote on Twitter as caption to a video of his stellar shot and a photo showing his scorecard, gloves, and the ball he used for the ace.

Shooters Shoot!!! Hole In One vibes out here in Lake Tahoe. That’s✌🏽@acchampionship @callawaygolf pic.twitter.com/8Nzlznf9EL — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) July 16, 2023

Known for his iconic celebrations like the “night, night” and the “shimmy,” Curry sprinted to the 152-yard hole with his hands raised and struck the flag in elation.

“To do it on this hole is unbelievable. Wow,” said Curry.

“Definitely the highlight of my golf life,” Curry added. “It looked good the whole way, you never really expect it to go in. Soon as the roar happened, I lost my mind. Went full celebration mode.”

Curry leads the star-studded field that includes his father and former NBA player Dell, Dallas Cowboys lifer Tony Romo, New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers, and actor Michael Peña going into the final round with 50 points.

He posted 27 in the first and 23 in the second round of the tournament that utilizes a Modified Stableford scoring system that awards points for each shot.

Tennis player Mardy Fish and National Hockey League standout Joe Pavelski trail Curry at joint second place with 47 points. – Rappler.com