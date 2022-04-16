Steph Curry’s kids send off dad with adorable gift ahead of Warriors playoff return

Steph Curry looks all set to return to court as the Warriors take on the Nuggets in the first round of the NBA playoffs

All eyes are on Stephen Curry as he tries to come back from his foot injury that sidelined him for the rest of the regular season. The Golden State Warriors point guard got a little extra push on his road to recovery.

Stephen Curry’s kids made sure to bring some added sweetness for their dad as he enters his eighth postseason run with the Warriors. Curry flexed the gesture on his Instagram account.

Steph’s kids wished him good luck in the playoffs 🥺



All indications are that Stephen Curry is going to be available from the jump for the Warriors as they take on the Denver Nuggets in the first round of the playoffs.

Curry spoke out on his health during the team’s media session. Asked if he was at 100%, the Warriors icon gave a candid admission that he’s just thinking about being able to play and contribute.

“When you get cleared to play, there’s no time to really worry about that. Are you gonna help the team win? Are you gonna make an impact? If I feel like the answer is yes, I’m ready to play.”

Stephen Curry has not just his kids but also the entire Dub Nation behind him as the Warriors go for yet another title this postseason. – Rappler.com