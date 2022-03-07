Stephen Curry sounds off on Warriors being in ‘trouble’ after Lakers loss

BOUNCE BACK. Steph Curry says the Warriors have to figure out have to get themselves back on track.

The Warriors absorb their fourth straight loss and drop to third place in the Western Conference for the first time this season

Saturday night’s matchup featured two teams on losing streaks. The Golden State Warriors had lost three straight while the Los Angeles Lakers dropped their last four. The Warriors have played awful since the All-Star break. With 18 games left in the season, Stephen Curry voiced a concern.

“If the playoffs started tomorrow, we would be in some trouble,” the Warriors talent told ClutchPoints. “We have to figure out how to get ourselves back on the right track and playing good basketball. We’ll end up winning games and feeling good about ourselves, but it’s not going to happen on its own. You have to do something about it, and we have 18 games to do that.”

Stephen Curry scored a team-high 30 points, and Jordan Poole followed him with 23 points off the bench. The third-year guard recorded his 18th 20-point game of the season. A solid performance was wiped away with a huge night from LeBron James. He scored a season-high 56 points to steal a victory from the Warriors.

The Warriors’ record dropped to 43-21 after losing to the Lakers. They also fell to third in the conference, trailing the Memphis Grizzlies for the first time this season. Golden State shot at least 50% from the field in the last two games, but couldn’t capture a win in either.

Next, the struggling Warriors face the Denver Nuggets on Monday, March 7 (Tuesday, March 8, Manila time) to close out a four-game road trip. The team will be without Curry, Klay Thompson, and Andrew Wiggins. That will make it that much harder to leave Denver with a victory. – Rappler.com