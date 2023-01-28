Stephen Curry, Joel Embiid fined $25,000 in separate incidents

Warriors star Steph Curry gets fined for chucking his mouthpiece, while Sixers standout Joel Embiid gets docked for an obscene gesture

The NBA levied $25,000 fines on two of the game’s superstars Friday, January 27, over separate incidents that occurred in their Wednesday games.

Golden State guard Stephen Curry was fined for chucking his mouthpiece in the Warriors’ win over Memphis while Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid was docked for an obscene gesture in the 76ers’ win over Brooklyn.

Curry was assessed a technical foul and ejected with 1:14 remaining in the Warriors’ 122-120 win. Curry scored a game-high 34 points.

Embiid let fly with his gesture in the third quarter of Philly’s 137-133 win over the Nets. Embiid tallied 26 in that game, the first against his ex-teammate Ben Simmons.

Steph Curry talks about getting ejected for throwing his mouthpiece in frustration at Jordan Poole's shot selection.



JP ended up making the game winner & jokingly threw a mouthpiece when he saw Steph after the game pic.twitter.com/bEZvLfcpDk — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) January 26, 2023

Joel Embiid has been fined $25,000 by the NBA for this D-Generation X celebration 😅



pic.twitter.com/wnDwiWiAen — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) January 28, 2023

