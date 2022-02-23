Warriors star Stephen Curry shares his ‘perfect’ message to LeBron James after All-Star Game victory

‘Can’t really draw it up any other way,’ says Stephen Curry of the ‘perfect ending’ to the 2022 NBA All-Star Game alongside LeBron James

Who said three-pointers were boring? Stephen Curry, the Golden State Warriors superstar, put on a picture-perfect performance during the NBA 2022 All-Star Game, lighting his way up to garner MVP honors. In the end, though, it was Stephen Curry’s rival LeBron James that sealed the win for the team, nailing a turnaround jumper to win it for his team.

After the game, Curry talked about how the entire game seemed fitting for both him and LeBron. The Warriors star referenced the classic rivalry between his team and Cleveland, the host of this year’s festivities. (via The Athletic)

“I told him on the court after the game it was kind of a perfect ending. I got the MVP and played well the whole night. He hit the game-winner. All the history of our series (Cavs-Warriors) and the Akron ties, all that kind of going into it. Can’t really draw it up any other way.”

Both Curry and James are Cleveland legends in their own ways. LeBron, well, there’s nothing that hasn’t been said about him and Cleveland: Ohio native who led his hometown team to a championship after a historic comeback against the Warriors. For Curry, well it’s a little different.

Curry was also born in Cleveland, but he would become Ohio’s biggest enemy. His Warriors teams were the enemy of every Cavs fan, as they won three rings over the team in four years. In fact, Curry got booed relentlessly during All-Star Weekend. Those boos quickly turned to cheers, though, as Curry would put on a show for the ages.

In the end, it was a perfect cap-off for the city of Cleveland: with Curry delivering the highlights and LeBron finishing off the game with a bang. – Rappler.com