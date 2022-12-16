Stephen Curry to miss few weeks with shoulder injury

SIDELINED. Warriors guard Stephen Curry grabs his shoulder in the second half against the Pacers.

Steph Curry, who’s in the middle of another MVP-caliber run, will miss multiple games for the first time this season

Golden State superstar guard Stephen Curry will miss a few weeks with a left shoulder injury sustained during Wednesday night’s game, ESPN reported Thursday, December 15 (Friday, December 16, Manila time).

Curry has a labral injury and will be reevaluated in two weeks, The Athletic reported later Thursday.

Curry suffered the injury in the third quarter of the Warriors’ loss to the Indiana Pacers while going for a steal. He exited and did not return.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr said Curry would have an MRI on Thursday.

It will mark the first time this season that Curry misses multiple games.

Curry finished with a game-high 38 points in Wednesday night’s loss despite playing just 30 minutes. He had 7 rebounds and 7 assists in the 125-119 loss. The Warriors were trailing 93-80 at the time of his injury.

Curry, 34, is in the midst of another MVP-caliber season. He’s averaging 30.0 points per game – a pace that would mark just his third season ever of averaging 30-plus points per game if he were to finish there. He averaged 30.1 in 2015-2016, earning his first of two consecutive MVP trophies, and 32.0 in 2020-2021.

He’s shooting 50% from the floor, well above his career average of 47.4%, and 43.4% from three-point range, also above his career average (42.8%).

Despite all of that, the Warriors are just 14-15 heading into Friday’s game against the Philadelphia 76ers. – Rappler.com