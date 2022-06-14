Kerr on Curry’s ugly shooting: He’s due for ‘a tough night’

OFF THE MARK. Warriors guard Steph Curry misses all of his nine attempts from three-point range in Game 5 against the Celtics.

This story first appeared on ClutchPoints.

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr is not making a big deal out of Stephen Curry’s horrendous shooting night in Game 5 of the NBA Finals. After all, everyone experiences bad nights like he did.

Curry went 0-of-9 from the field on Monday night, finishing with just 16 points on 7-of-22 shooting from the field. Prior to that, Curry has made at least one triple in 233 straight matches. Furthermore throughout four games of the NBA Finals series before his crashing performance, he averaged 34.3 points.

Kerr, however, expected it to happen at one point. It just came in Game 5.

“I think Steph was probably due for a game like this. He’s been shooting the ball so well that, at some point, he was going to have a tough night. But we’ve got a lot of talent and a lot of depth that can make up for that,” the Warriors coach said, per Kendra Andrews of ESPN.

For what it’s worth, even Stephen Curry wasn’t bothered by his shooting display, though he is thankful his Warriors teammates carried the load for him when he’s not hitting his shots. With that, he was able to face the cameras with a smile on his face.

Perhaps it would have been different had the Celtics defeated them, but as Steve Kerr said, they are a deep team that doesn’t rely on just one player.

Hopefully, Curry can start a new streak in Game 6 in a bid to close out the Celtics. – Rappler.com