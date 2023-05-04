LOOK: Largest NBA Store in PH opens at Mall of Asia

HOOP DREAMS. The NBA Store in Manila boasts of an extensive range of official league merchandise.

MANILA, Philippines – Amid the highly anticipated and pulsating 2023 NBA Playoffs, Filipino basketball fans are in for another treat as the largest NBA store in the Philippines officially opened its doors at the SM Mall of Asia in Pasay City on Thursday, May 4.

The branch features tons of team apparel, along with memorabilia signed by NBA legends. | via @philipptionary pic.twitter.com/ei4i21KvrZ — Rappler Sports (@RapplerSports) May 4, 2023

Operated by Titan – the Philippines’ top basketball specialty concept retail outlet – the 500+ square-meter NBA Store features an extensive range of official NBA merchandise and memorabilia, highlighted by jerseys of current and former NBA superstars, t-shirts, sneakers, caps, basketballs, and many more from major brands such as Nike, Mitchell & Ness, New Era, and Wilson, among others.

It also carries NBA Philippines-branded apparel, including a limited-edition t-shirt for the store launch.

“The store has just so much to offer our fans,” said NBA Asia head of global merchandising Lesley Rulloda.

“In reality, our fans across the world, and not just in the Philippines, a lot of them can’t actually go to a [live NBA game] so we bring this experience closer through an NBA store like this,” she added.

The all-new NBA Store, which is open from 10 am to 10 pm daily, serves as a one-stop shop for basketball lovers as it also boasts an NBA 2K gaming corner and a half-court with a viewing area featuring a 2.5-meter LED screen, where fans can catch live NBA games and replays.

“What we try to do here is that every day, we play live games in the morning. And in the afternoon until the evening, we do the replays of the games so that the fans are updated with the current happenings of the NBA,” said Titan managing director Mike Ignacio.

The coveted Larry O’Brien NBA championship trophy is also displayed for a limited time throughout May at the NBA Store, located at the second floor of the South Wing Entertainment Mall, facing Seaside Boulevard.

