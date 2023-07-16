Kai Sotto exits early due to back pain as Magic bow to Celtics 

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

HOPEFUL. Orlando Magic’s Kai Sotto tries to prove his worth in the NBA Summer League.

Kai Sotto tallies just 2 rebounds, 1 assist, and 1 block in 8 minutes as the Orlando Magic end their NBA Summer League campaign with a 0-5 record

MANILA, Philippines – Kai Sotto wrapped up his NBA Summer League stint on a low note as he played sparingly in the Orlando Magic’s 94-77 loss to the Boston Celtics at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Sunday, July 16, Manila time.

After seeing action early in the contest, Sotto went straight to the locker room late in the second quarter and never returned to the Magic’s bench the whole second half as he was reportedly dealing with a lower back pain.

With Orlando playing without its starting big man DJ Wilson, Sotto entered the game as early as the 3:44 mark of the opening frame, but failed to provide quality minutes as he missed all his three attempts from the field, including two from beyond the arc, while also committing two turnovers.

The 7-foot-3 Filipino NBA hopeful Sotto played a total of 8 minutes and 9 seconds for the Magic and tallied just 2 rebounds, 1 assist, and 1 block, to go along with a plus/minus of -11.

Just two days earlier, Sotto debuted on court and delivered 6 points on 3-of-7 clip from the field, 4 rebounds, 1 assist, and 3 blocks in 13 minutes and 23 seconds during the Magic’s loss to the Portland Trail Blazers, 88-71.

Vincent Bodon led Boston’s five double-digit scorers with 13 points, while Jordan Walsh and Reginald Kissoonlal put up 12 markers apiece.

Meanwhile, Orlando’s 6-foot-11 big man Robert Baker, who came off the bench in their first four outings, maximized his 24-minute playing time as the team’s starting center as he posted a double-double of 15 points and 11 rebounds.

The Magic, coached by Dylan Murphy, ended their disappointing Summer League campaign with a 0-5 record.

The Scores

Boston 94 – Bodon 13, Walsh 12, Kissoonlal 12, Bean 10, Baldwin 10, Davison 9, Azubuike 9, Griesel 8, Scrubb 6, Mulder 3, Balcerowski 2.

Orlando 77 – Baker 15, Hughes 13, Weatherspoon 11, Hardy 11, Dennis 9, Hall 9, Jeffries 5, Toney 4, Sotto 0.

Quarters: 16-20, 43-34, 77-57, 94-77.

– Rappler.com