Brandon Miller outduels Victor Wembanyama in Summer League debut

Reuters

DEBUT. Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (center) reaches for the ball against Hornets forward/center Kai Jones (left) and forward Brandon Miller during the Summer Games.

Lucas Peltier/USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

Top pick Victor Wembanyama struggles offensively in his first competitive action in an NBA uniform as No. 2 Brandon Miller drops a double-double

Victor Wembanyama put up 9 points, 8 rebounds, and 5 blocks in his highly anticipated NBA Summer League debut, with his San Antonio Spurs notching a 76-68 win over the Charlotte Hornets in Las Vegas on Friday night, July 7 (Thursday, July 8, Manila time).

The No. 1 overall draft pick, a 7-foot-4 prospect from France who’s been hyped for years, had trouble offensively in his first competitive action in an NBA uniform – a 2-for-13 shooting performance for the night.

His counterpart on the Hornets, No. 2 overall pick Brandon Miller out of Alabama, had a double-double in his Summer League debut, leading his team with 16 points and 11 rebounds while adding 3 steals. Miller shot 5-for-15 overall.

The highlight of Wembanyama’s performance came on his only made three-pointer of the night. His team ahead by 10 with 2:50 to play, Wembanyama rattled in a trey while drawing contact from Kai Jones. He converted the free throw for a four-point play.

Earlier in the game, Jones had his own moment when he caught a lob pass over Wembanyama and dunked on him.

– Rappler.com

