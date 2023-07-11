Spurs shut down Victor Wembanyama for rest of summer league

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Jul 7, 2023; Las Vegas, NV, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) dives for the ball against the Charlotte Hornets during the first half at Thomas & Mack Center. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-USA TODAY Sports

The San Antonio Spurs carefully play the long game for prized top pick Victor Wembanyama, shutting down the 7-foot-5 beanpole after two contrasting NBA Summer League games

The San Antonio Spurs dropped the curtain on summer league for No. 1 overall pick Victor Wembanyama.

Wembanyama averaged 18 points and 10 rebounds with 4 blocks on 41 percent shooting in two games in Las Vegas.

Wembanyama tallied 27 points and 12 rebounds in Sunday’s (Monday, July 10, Manila time) loss to the Portland Trail Blazers, but he’s not playing for the rest of the exhibition season in Vegas.

“I know I got to talk with Pop,” Wembanyama said about discussing playing more games with coach Gregg Popovich. “I’m going to listen to what he’s going to say, but I’m ready to make any sacrifice for the team and give 100 percent.”

Wembanyama shot just 2-for-13 from the field in his debut against the Charlotte Hornets and No. 2 overall pick Brandon Miller.

The Spurs’ next two games in summer league are against the Washington Wizards and against the Detroit Pistons. – Rappler.com