NBA player Taurean Prince arrested at Miami airport

It has only been months since Taurean Prince signed a two-year extension with the Timberwolves.

Minnesota Timberwolves forward Taurean Prince was arrested on Thursday, August 25, at Miami International Airport in relation to an out-of-state warrant, according to multiple media reports.

The warrant was from Texas, but the charge was unknown, per multiple media outlets.

The Timberwolves issued a brief statement late Thursday night: “We are aware of the alleged report regarding Taurean Prince and are in the process of gathering more information.”

Prince joined the Timberwolves in a trade with the Cleveland Cavaliers in August 2021 and he agreed to remain in Minnesota in June when he landed a two-year, $16 million contract.

Prince, 28, was selected by the Utah Jazz with the 12th pick in the 2016 draft but was dealt to the Atlanta Hawks two weeks later. He played with the Hawks from 2016-17 to 2018-19 before stints with the Brooklyn Nets (2019-20 to 2020-21), Cleveland (2020-21) and Minnesota (2021-22).

Last season, he averaged 7.3 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 1 assist in 69 games (8 starts). He put up career-high numbers in his second season with Atlanta: 14.1 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 2.6 assists.

Over 370 career NBA games (218 starts), Prince has averaged 10.5 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 1.7 assists. – Rappler.com