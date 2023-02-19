Team Jazz captures NBA All-Star Skills Challenge

TEAM WORK. Team Jazz guard Collin Sexton, center Walker Kessler, and guard Jordan Clarkson celebrate after winning the Skills Competition.

Utah Jazz players Jordan Clarkson, Collin Sexton, and Walker Kessler team up to top the All-Star skills contest

Homecourt advantage proved to be quite helpful for Team Jazz players Jordan Clarkson, Collin Sexton, and Walker Kessler, who won the NBA All-Star Skills Challenge on Saturday, February 18 (Sunday, February 19, Manila time) in Salt Lake City.

Playing at Vivint Arena, Team Jazz beat Team Rooks and Team Antetokounmpos by scoring 300 points, including 200 points in the shooting competition.

The three teams competed in a relay race before moving on to the passing and shooting events.

Three 2022 lottery picks – Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero, Detroit Pistons guard Jaden Ivey, and Houston Rockets forward Jabari Smith Jr. – played on Team Rooks.

Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday replaced injured teammate Giannis Antetokounmpo (wrist) and played with two Antetokounmpo brothers – Thanasis and Alex – on Team Antetokounmpos, while Clarkson, Sexton and Kessler of the host Utah Jazz rounded out the field.

Team Jazz earned 100 points by winning the passing competition and 200 for the shooting competition, while Team Rooks tallied 100 points for the relay race. Team Antetokounmpos was held scoreless.

Team Jazz win the team shooting round to win #KiaSkills!#StateFarmSaturday on TNT pic.twitter.com/SBDltATtwi — #NBAAllStar (@NBAAllStar) February 19, 2023

– Rappler.com