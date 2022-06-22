Tim Cone joins Miami Heat coaching staff for NBA Summer League

HUNGRY. Winning never gets old for Tim Cone as he chases a record-extending 24th PBA title.

Barangay Ginebra tactician Tim Cone will miss time in the PBA to serve as an assistant coach for the Miami Heat in the NBA Summer League

MANILA, Philippines – Coaching opportunities, not just here in the Philippines but also abroad, keep coming for Tim Cone.

The Barangay Ginebra tactician will get a taste of NBA action as he joins the Miami Heat coaching staff for the Summer League in Las Vegas in July.

Cone told One Sports that Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra, his long-time friend, floated the idea after learning that former PBA and Gilas Pilipinas star Jimmy Alapag is now a member of the Sacramento Kings’ G League coaching staff.

“I told him I would love to do something like that someday and immerse myself, be a fly on the wall if necessary or go get coffee, whatever it takes to just hang out with the coaching staff,” Cone said.

The newest member of Gilas Pilipinas’ coaching staff, Cone will serve as an assistant to Malik Allen, a deputy of Spoelstra for the Heat.

Allen played in the NBA for a decade before he started his coaching career, first with the Detroit Pistons, then the Minnesota Timberwolves, and now, the Heat.

“This is very humbling for me and I’m willing to go out there and do whatever it takes,” Cone said.

Set after the NBA Draft, the Summer League will run from July 5 to 17, with all 30 teams playing a total of five games each.

Cone will miss their Philippine Cup games against Converge, Terrafirma, TNT, and Meralco before he returns for the homestretch of the elimination round.

Gin Kings’ assistant coach Richard del Rosario will fill in for Cone. – Rappler.com