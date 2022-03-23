Trae Young reaches Jordan, LeBron level with 40-point feat

PHENOMENAL. Hawks guard Trae Young celebrates after a basket against the Knicks during the second half at Madison Square Garden.

Hawks star Trae Young joins some very exclusive company after erupting for 45 points against the Knicks

This story first appeared on ClutchPoints.

A lot of the all-time greats in NBA history have used Madison Square Garden as the perfect place to showcase their talents to the world. Atlanta Hawks superstar point guard Trae Young is no exception, as he dropped a MSG career-high 45 points in the win over the New York Knicks. In doing so, Young joined some very exclusive company.

Trae Young is the 6th player in NBA history with 25 40-point games before turning 24.



He joins Rick Barry, Wilt Chamberlain, Bob McAdoo, Michael Jordan and LeBron James. pic.twitter.com/2wghSFTKal — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) March 23, 2022

Young became the sixth player ever to score 40 or more points before turning 24 years old, joining Rick Barry, Wilt Chamberlain, Bob McAdoo, Michael Jordan and LeBron James. That’s some of the greatest company any basketball player can ever be in, as noted by ESPN.

The fact that the names on that list vary across different generations in NBA history makes it stand out even more. It illustrates that what Young is doing is not period-related. He is simply doing things at a young age that few ever have.

Clearly, Young enjoys playing in front of the New York crowd. He has dropped at least 30 points in four straight games at MSG, which is the second longest streak in the arena’s amazing history behind only Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, who did it five straight.

Trae Young was able to carry the Hawks all the way to the Eastern Conference finals last year. Ultimately, they fell to the eventual NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks. The Hawks have taken a big step back this season however. Following Tuesday’s win, Atlanta climbed back to .500 at 36-36.

They are currently the No. 10 seed in the East, holding down the last spot to reach the play-in tournament. – Rappler.com