Turbulent Nets name Vaughn new head coach

CONTINUITY. Former deputy Jacque Vaughn reacts during a game against the Knicks in his first official stint as Nets head coach.

Longtime deputy Jacque Vaughn has the ‘ability to get the best out’ of the players’ and ‘hold them accountable,’ the Nets say

NEW YORK, USA – The Brooklyn Nets named longtime assistant Jacque Vaughn their new head coach on Wednesday, November 9, amid a turbulent moment in the franchise’s history.

Vaughn, 47, has served as the team’s acting head coach since November 1 after the Nets parted ways with Steve Nash. The team has split its last four games with Vaughn at the helm.

“Jacque’s basketball acumen, competitiveness and intimate knowledge of our team and organization make him the clear-cut best person to lead our group moving forward,” Nets general manager Sean Marks said.

“He has a proven ability to get the best out of our players, hold them accountable and play a cohesive, team-first style of basketball.”

Suspended Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka reportedly was a candidate for the position.

Vaughn, who is in his seventh season with Brooklyn, previously posted a 7-3 regular-season record as interim coach of the Nets during the 2019-2020 campaign. He posted a 58-158 mark in two-plus seasons (2012-2015) as head coach of the Orlando Magic.

The Nets suspended star guard Kyrie Irving for at least five games last week for not disavowing anti-Semitism after posting a link on Twitter to a 2018 commentary, a post that he defended. He later apologized.

Days prior, the Nets abruptly parted ways with Nash after an abysmal start to the season, installing Vaughn as interim coach.

If Irving serves a five-game suspension, he would next be available to play November 13 on the road against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Vaughn, who won the NBA championship title as a player with the San Antonio Spurs in 2007, joined the Nets as an assistant coach in 2016. – Rappler.com