NBA Twitter reacts to LeBron, Lakers’ playoff elimination

ELIMINATED. LeBron James won't see action in the playoffs after 16 straight appearances.

It’s not a great time to be a Lakers fan, as the entirety of NBA Twitter was happy to pile on their collective misery

This story first appeared on ClutchPoints.

The worst case scenario for the Los Angeles Lakers has officially come to life. With their latest 121-110 defeat at the hands of the Phoenix Suns, LA is now eliminated from play-in tournament contention.

NBA Twitter observers came out in droves to react to LeBron James and Co. getting trounced much earlier than anyone imagined.

Polarizing NBA analyst Kendrick Perkins, who called the Lakers the title favorites before the season began, was plenty more critical in calling out the purple and gold.

This Lakers team not making the playoffs is one the Biggest Disappointments in NBA HISTORY!!! It’s one thing to underachieve in the Playoffs but to not make it at all is RIDICULOUS. Carry on…. — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) April 6, 2022

Not only was Suns guard Devin Booker able to deal the Lakers their death blow, but he also clinched the Suns’ all-time franchise record for most wins in a season. The man was clearly happy about it after the game.

Franchise record!!! 63W’s

Pour one up for the fellas🤙🏽 — Book (@DevinBook) April 6, 2022

LeBron James was also clowned over his April Fools tweet about sitting out the season that looks to be coming true, barring an attempt to play in one of the meaningless final games of the season.

Notable San Antonio Spurs fan and The Ringer contributor Shea Serrano spoke out on behalf of Spurs fans everywhere, celebrating their victory in knocking off their longtime rival Lakers from the play-in tournament after locking up the 10th seed.

the spurs making the play-in game while keeping the lakers out of the play-in game is our championship this season



hang the banner pic.twitter.com/Q3SBYgiyqj — Shea Serrano (@SheaSerrano) April 6, 2022

It’s not a great time to be a Lakers fan, as the entirety of NBA Twitter was happy to pile on their collective misery.

NBA fans watching the Lakers get eliminated from the playoffs:



(h/t @85SouthShow) pic.twitter.com/HRhSiPeEYi — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 6, 2022

Lakers fans right now pic.twitter.com/T3NCfKZGCy — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) April 6, 2022

WE SMOKING THAT LAKERS PACK.



Retweet to pass along. pic.twitter.com/KZgwa5hrPx — Guru (@DrGuru_) April 6, 2022

Not having to hear a word from Lakers fans for 6 months. What a great sight. — Antonin (@antonin_org) April 6, 2022

The loss snaps LeBron James’ epic streak of 16 straight playoff appearances, which started all the way back to his third year in the NBA during the 2005-2006 season.

The Lakers are going to enter the offseason likely with wholesale changes in mind. How the team looks between now and next season will likely be drastically different. – Rappler.com