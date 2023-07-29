Heat veteran Udonis Haslem announces retirement

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Udonis Haslem, 43, retires after playing 20 seasons with the Miami Heat, helping the franchise win three NBA championships

Udonis Haslem, who won three titles with the Miami Heat, announced his retirement from the NBA on Friday, July 28 (Saturday, July 29, Manila time).

The 43-year-old forward announced his decision in an Instagram post.

Haslem, who was undrafted out of the University of Florida, owns the Heat record for rebounds. This season, he became the oldest player to play in the NBA Finals, appearing in Game 3 last month against the Denver Nuggets.

“I consider myself extremely blessed to say I can leave this game with no regrets,” Haslem wrote on Instagram. “The championships, the accolades, the brotherhood, man, it’s hard not to be at peace.

“Shout out to my real OGs, the teammates that let me be their OG, and to my family for staying ten toes down through it all. Although this journey has had its ups and downs, I am truly thankful and have no complaints at all. All the way down to leaving money on the table to stay in my city. You, Miami, made it all worth it!

“I will always be the OG but now it’s time for the family man and the business man to get to work. #40 see you in the rafters soon. Until then, OG out.”

Haslem was limited to just seven regular season games with the Heat in 2022-23. He also appeared in two payoff contests.

The 20-year-veteran played his entire NBA career with Miami, participating in a total of 879 games (501 starts).

He was part of back-to-back championship teams in 2012 and 2013 alongside LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, and Chris Bosh. He also won a title in 2006 alongside Wade and Shaquille O’Neal.

Over his career, Haslem averaged 7.5 points and 6.6 rebounds per game. – Rappler.com