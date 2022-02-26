NBA Ukrainian players share emotional message amid Putin, Russian invasion

SOLIDARITY. Ukrainian NBA player Alex Len (center) locks arms with his Sacramento Kings teammates and Denver Nuggets players for a moment of silence.

This story first appeared on ClutchPoints.

On Thursday, Sacramento Kings center Alex Len and Toronto Raptors shooting guard Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk shared a heartfelt message amid the Russian invasion. They are the only two Ukrainian born players in the NBA.

Statement from the NBA's two players from Ukraine, Sacramento's Alex Len and Toronto's Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk: pic.twitter.com/hhuhey4NWV — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 24, 2022

Their sentiments were made very clear stating: “A great tragedy befell our dear homeland Ukraine. We categorically condemn the war. Ukraine is a peaceful, sovereign state inhabited by people who want to decide their own destiny. We pray for our family, friends, relatives and all the people who are in the territory of Ukraine. We hope for an end to this terrible war as soon as possible. Dear fellow Ukrainians, hold on! Our strength is in unity! We are with you!”

Late Wednesday night (Eastern standard time), Russian President Vladimir Putin initiated a full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Russia has attacked from all angles, land, air and sea.

It was initially reported by Russian media that Putin only intended to attack what he called “independent regions” in south eastern Ukraine. However, that did not come to fruition as Russia has bombed cities throughout all of Ukraine over the last 18 hours.

People from all around the world have condemned the Russian invasion. Former professional boxers Vitali and Wladimir Klitschko shared a video message in support of Ukraine.

On Thursday, the United Nations and US President Joe Biden announced harsh sanctions imposed upon Russia. However, those are likely to take some time before having an impact. They also appear unlikely to deter Putin from continuing the invasion of the former USSR territory. – Rappler.com