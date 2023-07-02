Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson to sign 3-year extension

SEASON HIGH. Jordan Clarkson gives the Jazz a big lift in a close win over the Pelicans.

Filipino-American guard Jordan Clarkson stays put with the Utah Jazz after averaging a career-high 20.8 points last season

Guard Jordan Clarkson is finalizing a three-year, $55 million contract extension to remain with the Utah Jazz, The Athletic reported Sunday, July 2.

The deal will extend through the 2025-2026 season.

Last week, Clarkson elected to pick up his $14.3-million player option for the 2023-2024 season.

Clarkson, 31, averaged a career-high 20.8 points and 4.4 assists to go along with 4.0 rebounds in 61 games (all starts) last season. The American player, who has Filipino roots, also shot a robust 44.4% from the floor and 33.8% from three-point range.

The recipient of the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year award in 2020-2021, Clarkson has contributed 15.9 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 2.7 assists in 661 career games (203 starts) with the Los Angeles Lakers, Cleveland Cavaliers, and Jazz.

Hornets to extend LaMelo Ball on $260-million deal

The Charlotte Hornets made a commitment to star guard LaMelo Ball, finalizing a five-year designed rookie max extension worth as much as $260 million with the guard, ESPN and The Athletic reported Saturday.

Ball, 21, struggled with injuries last season, not playing after February 27 because of a fractured right ankle. He scored 23.3 points with 6.4 rebounds and 8.4 assists in 36 games (all starts) last season.

In three seasons since he was the No. 3 overall draft pick in 2020, the Los Angeles-area native has averaged 19.4 points with 6.4 rebounds and 7.3 assists in 162 games (142 starts) for Charlotte.

Ball was named an All-Star in 2021-2022, when he averaged 20.1 points and played a career-best 75 games. He earned NBA Rookie of the Year honors in 2020-2021 when he averaged 15.7 points with 5.9 rebounds and 6.1 assists in 51 games (31 starts), missing time because of a wrist fracture.

Kings reach 5-year new deal with Domantas Sabonis

The Sacramento Kings and center Domantas Sabonis are in agreement on a five-year contract renegotiation and extension worth $217 million, ESPN reported late Saturday night.

The deal includes $195 million in new money, per the report.

Sabonis, 27, earned his third All-Star nod last season, helping the Kings to their first playoff appearance since 2006.

He averaged 19.1 points, 12.3 rebounds, and 7.3 assists in 79 starts. He came to the Kings during the 2021-22 season in a trade with the Indiana Pacers.

Sabonis averages 15.1 points, 9.7 rebounds and 4.2 assists in seven seasons with Oklahoma City (2016-17), the Pacers (2017-22) and Kings.

Sabonis was drafted by Orlando in 2016 and dealt to the Thunder in a draft-night trade.

Veteran Patrick Beverley set to join Sixers

Veteran defensive standout Patrick Beverley is set to sign a one-year deal with the Philadelphia 76ers, the guard revealed on his own podcast Saturday, as well as on social media.

Beverley, 34, averaged 6.2 points with 3.7 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 0.9 steals in 67 games last season with the Los Angeles Lakers and Chicago Bulls.

In 11 career NBA seasons, Beverley has averaged 8.5 points, 4.2 rebounds, 3.4 assists ,and 1.1 steals in 593 games (505 starts) for five different teams.

As Beverley arrives, the Sixers are set to trade guard James Harden this offseason, despite the club picking up his $35.6-million option for next season.

The Sixers lost to the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference semifinals, prompting the club to fire head coach Doc Rivers. The 76ers named Nick Nurse coach on June 1.

Lakers re-sign guards D’Angelo Russell, Austin Reaves

The Los Angeles Lakers re-signed a pair of guards Saturday as ESPN reported that D’Angelo Russell will return on a two-year, $37-million deal and The Athletic reported that Austin Reaves will come back on a four-year, $56 million contract.

Russell’s deal includes a player option for the second season, per the report.

ESPN also reported that the Lakers were in agreement with free agent center Jaxson Hayes on a two-year deal.

Reaves, 25, had a breakout season in 2022-2023, when he averaged 13.0 points, with 3.0 rebounds and 3.4 assists in 64 games (22 starts). His growth as the season progressed was evident in his playoff numbers when he scored 16.9 points with 4.4 rebounds and 4.6 assists in 16 games, all starts.

In two seasons with the Lakers after he signed as an undrafted free agent, Reaves has averaged 10.2 points with 3.1 rebounds and 2.6 assists in 125 games (41 starts).

Los Angeles reunited with Russell in February when he arrived from the Minnesota Timberwolves in a three-team trade that sent Russell Westbrook to the Utah Jazz. Russell was the Lakers’ first-round draft pick (No. 2 overall) in 2015.

In 17 regular-season games (all starts) with Los Angeles this season, Russell averaged 17.4 points with 6.1 assists. He then played 16 playoff games (15 starts) and scored 13.3 points with 4.6 assists.

In 495 career games (431 starts) over eight NBA seasons, Russell has averaged 17.7 points with 5.7 assists for the Lakers (2015-17, 2023), Brooklyn Nets (2017-19), Golden State Warriors (2019-20) and Timberwolves (2020-23).

Hayes, 23, also will have a player option on the second year of the deal, per the report. Financial terms were not disclosed.

The 6-foot-11 Hayes averaged 5.0 points and 2.8 rebounds in 47 games (two starts) with the New Orleans Pelicans in 2022-23.

Hayes appeared in 241 games (47 starts) and averaged 7.5 points and 4.0 rebounds in four seasons with the Pelicans. He was the No. 8 overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft.

Contract agreements with free agents become official July 6, per NBA rules.

Contract agreements with free agents become official July 6, per NBA rules.

It continues a busy start to free agency for the Lakers, who reached deals Friday with Rui Hachimura, Gabe Vincent, Taurean Prince and Cam Reddish.