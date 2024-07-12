Veteran Kyle Lowry back with 76ers one-year deal

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Kyle Lowry, the 38-year-old six-time All-Star guard, returns to his hometown after signing a yearlong contract with the Sixers

Six-time All-Star guard Kyle Lowry is returning to play for his hometown Philadelphia 76ers, he said on Instagram Thursday, July 11.

Lowry’s new deal with the Sixers is a one-year contract, according to ESPN.

The 38-year-old Lowry signed with Philadelphia midseason after the Miami Heat traded him to the Charlotte Hornets in late January and Charlotte waived him three weeks later.

Lowry is a Philadelphia native who played his college basketball at nearby Villanova.

He played in 23 regular-season games for the Sixers, making 20 starts, and put up 8.0 points, 4.6 assists, and 2.8 rebounds per game. He also shot 40.4% from three-point range.

Lowry posted an 18-point game in the 76ers’ first game of the playoffs, going on to average 7.0 points, 4.0 assists, and 3.5 rebounds in the six-game series loss to the New York Knicks.

Lowry made six straight All-Star Games and received league MVP votes in 2015-2016 during his run with the Toronto Raptors. He helped guide the Raptors to the 2019 NBA title.

In 18 NBA seasons with Memphis (2006-2009), Houston (2009-2012), Toronto (2012-2021), Miami (2021-2024) and Philadelphia, Lowry has career averages of 14.3 points, 6.2 assists, 4.3 rebounds, and 1.3 steals per game. – Rappler.com