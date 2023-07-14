WATCH: Kai Sotto highlights NBA Summer League debut with dunk, blocks

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

REPRESENT. Kai Sotto in action for the Orlando Magic in the NBA Summer League against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Filipino big man Kai Sotto showcases his wares for the Orlando Magic as he finally sees action in the NBA Summer League

MANILA, Philippines – At long last, Kai Sotto debuted in the NBA Summer League.

Sotto showcased his wares for the Orlando Magic as he finally saw action in the Summer League in Las Vegas, logging 13 minutes in an 88-71 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday, July 13 (Friday, July 14, Manila time).

The 7-foot-3 big man posted 6 points on 3-of-7 clip to go with 4 rebounds and 3 blocks in his first appearance after getting benched in the first three matches.

Watch his highlights against the Trail Blazers below:

Sotto hopes to suit up again as the Magic end their Summer League campaign against the Boston Celtics on Saturday, July 15 (Sunday, July 16, Manila time). – Rappler.com