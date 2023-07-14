WATCH: Kai Sotto highlights NBA Summer League debut with dunk, blocks

SUMMARY
This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.
MANILA, Philippines – At long last, Kai Sotto debuted in the NBA Summer League.
Sotto showcased his wares for the Orlando Magic as he finally saw action in the Summer League in Las Vegas, logging 13 minutes in an 88-71 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday, July 13 (Friday, July 14, Manila time).
The 7-foot-3 big man posted 6 points on 3-of-7 clip to go with 4 rebounds and 3 blocks in his first appearance after getting benched in the first three matches.
Watch his highlights against the Trail Blazers below:
Sotto hopes to suit up again as the Magic end their Summer League campaign against the Boston Celtics on Saturday, July 15 (Sunday, July 16, Manila time). – Rappler.com
