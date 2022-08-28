WATCH: Fil-Am Jalen Green relishes Manila, Ilocos experience

Rising NBA star Jalen Green returns to the Philippines and gets a thrill out of his activities from Manila to Ilocos Sur

MANILA, Philippines – Fil-Am Jalen Green, one of the NBA’s rising stars, returned to the Philippines in August and made the most out of his latest visit.

The 20-year-old high-flyer gamely mingled with Filipino fans in a series of fun activities around Metro Manila.

A couple of days later, Green flew to Ilocos Sur, where the Filipino side of his family originates.

There, Green marveled at Vigan’s classic architecture, sampled local food fare, and gave back to his fellow young Ilocanos with a basketball clinic to wrap up his home country tour. – JR Isaga/Rappler.com