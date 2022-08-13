Rappler Talk Sports: Jalen Green returns to Manila

LIVE

Fil-Am NBA standout Jalen Green shares the highlights of his latest visit to the Philippines

MANILA, Philippines – Promising 20-year-old NBA standout Jalen Green of the Houston Rockets made his return to the Philippines this August and has enjoyed all of the time he’s spent in his second home.

Green, whose family has roots in Ilocos Sur, shares the highlights of his current visit, how he plans to improve in his sophomore NBA season, his budding passion for fashion, the 2021 NBA Draft class, music, and an array of other topics.

Including: Who is his GOAT (Greatest of All Time) – LeBron, MJ, or Kobe?

All of that and more in this special edition of Rappler Talk Sports. – Naveen Ganglani/Rappler.com