WATCH: Nets star Kyrie Irving flashes dirty finger at Celtics fans in Game 1

Kyrie Irving says he is keeping the 'same energy' that Celtics fans have for him

MANILA, Philippines – Boston fans have been vocal about their disdain for former Celtics star Kyrie Irving.

It seems like the feeling is mutual.

The current Brooklyn Nets ace flashed his middle fingers at Boston fans during their crushing 114-115 loss to the Celtics in Game 1 of their Eastern Conference playoff series on Sunday, April 17 (Monday, April 18, Manila time).

Heckled by fans during an inbound play, Irving held two middle fingers behind his head and made a crying gesture.

He also flipped off a fan after hitting a long two-pointer in the third quarter.

“When people start yelling p***y, b***h, f**k you, and all this stuff, there’s but so much you can take as a competitor,” said Irving. “We’re the ones expected to be docile and be humble, take a humble approach.

“Nah, f**k that, it’s the playoffs.”

Irving turned in a sensational performance of 39 points, 6 assists, 5 rebounds, 4 steals, and 1 blocks for the Nets.

His impressive numbers, though, went down the drain as Jayson Tatum spun past Irving for the buzzer-beating layup that gave the Celtics a 1-0 lead in the best-of-seven series.

Irving played for the Celtics from 2017 to 2019 before he opted to sign with the Nets as a free agent.

He initially expressed his desire to stay in Boston only to have a change of heart as he decide to leave the franchise – a move that ignited the animosity between him and Celtics fans.

The seven-time All-Star has faced hostility every time he visits the TD Garden, with one Celtics fan getting arrested for throwing a water bottle at him in Game 4 of their second-round playoff series last season.

“It’s nothing new when I come into this building what it’s going to be like, but it’s the same energy they have for me, I’m going to have the same energy for them.” – Rappler.com