Warriors to host Lakers on NBA opening night

Steph Curry’s defending champion Warriors and LeBron James’ Lakers go at it right on opening day

The NBA regular season will open October 18 in San Francisco, with the champion Golden State Warriors hosting the Los Angeles Lakers and receiving their rings before the game, The Athletic reported Saturday, August 13.

The full NBA schedule for the 2022-2023 season is expected to be released next week.

The two teams met in their opening game last season on October 19, 2021, with the Warriors winning, 121-114, in Los Angeles. Steph Curry’s Golden State won the season series, 3-1

LeBron James and the Lakers didn’t make the playoffs.

