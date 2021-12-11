Wizards’ Kyle Kuzma fined $15,000 for obscene gesture

Kyla Kuzma flashes his middle finger at a fan after nailing a triple in the Wizards’ overtime win over the Pistons

The NBA fined Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma $15,000 for directing an obscene gesture toward a fan in Detroit on Wednesday night, December 8.

Kuzma turned and flashed his middle finger at a fan after sinking a corner three-pointer with 9:34 remaining in the fourth quarter of Washington’s 119-116 overtime win against the Pistons.

He later waved goodbye, with all five fingers, to the crowd at Little Caesars Arena after making the game-winning three-pointer with 0.6 seconds remaining. He finished with 26 points, 7 rebounds, and 4 assists.

Kuzma, 26, is averaging 13.4 points and 8.3 rebounds in 26 games (all starts) in his first season with the Wizards.

He played his first four seasons with the Lakers before being acquired by Washington in the offseason trade that sent Russell Westbrook to Los Angeles. – Rappler.com