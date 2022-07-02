Brittney Griner begins Russian drug trial, faces up to 10 years in prison

WNBA All-Star Brittney Griner begins her drug possession trial in Russia nearly five months after being arrested in Moscow for possession of vape canisters with cannabis oil

Facing up to 10 years in Russian prison, Brittney Griner began a trial for illegal drug possession in a court near Moscow on Friday, July 1 (Saturday, July 2, Manila time).

The WNBA All-Star was arrested in February before boarding a flight to the United States at Sheremetyevo Airport in Moscow.

Police said she was carrying vape canisters with cannabis oil. The Phoenix Mercury center would face a maximum of 10 years in prison if convicted of transportation of drugs.

At a pre-trial hearing this week, Griner’s detention was extended six months to December 20.

Court trials in Russia result in convictions in 99% of cases and acquittals are subject to government approval. Given tensions between the U.S. and Russia since the start of the invasion of Ukraine, those close to Griner fear she will be in custody for an extended length of time.

Griner was arrested on February 17, days before Russia invaded Ukraine.

The WNBA named Griner an honorary All-Star starter and peers and coaches have been vocal about bringing her home.

Russian media has reported a prisoner swap could eventually send Griner back to the U.S., but the protocol for returning American citizens includes a conviction in court and a formal pardon from president Vladimir Putin. – Rappler.com