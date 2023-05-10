Why Anton Eusebio transferred from UP to CSB

‘He will bring us a lot of athleticism and energy and will be a good forward for us,’ says CSB coach Charles Tiu of Fil-Canadian Anton Eusebio

MANILA, Philippines – The College of St. Benilde (CSB) Blazers’ strong offseason continued as now former UP Fighting Maroon Anton Eusebio has transferred out of Diliman to join the team mentored by Charles Tiu in Taft, both the player and head coach confirmed to Rappler on Tuesday, May 9.

Eusebio, a 6-foot-5 Filipino-Canadian wing, will sit out in 2023 to serve his residency then will be eligible for three playing seasons with the Blazers beginning Season 100 in 2024. He began practicing with his teammates this week.

“My move was difficult but I feel like CSB is the best fit for me not only as a player but as a student as well,” Eusebio told Rappler in an exclusive interview when asked why he transferred.

The 22-year-old also shared that he wasn’t “looking around” in terms of finding a new team to play for and that CSB was his only choice once he decided to leave the Fighting Maroons.

“He will bring us a lot of athleticism and energy and will be a good forward for us,” Tiu excitedly said of Eusebio’s addition. “Hopefully, we can develop him and give him the opportunities and experience that he needs.”

Eusebio was part of UP’s lineups in Seasons 84 and 85 but hardly got playing time due to the roster’s overall depth.

i hope so! we will work towards that — Charles Tiu (@charlestiu) May 9, 2023

Still, he didn’t leave with any hard feelings.

“It was a very difficult decision as I had a very supportive coach, coaching staff – especially coach Gold (Monteverde), who taught me a lot about the game – the sponsors, my teammates who were all like brothers to me, and of course, the UP fans who were all very welcoming and supportive. I will be forever grateful to UP for giving me the opportunity to be a Fighting Maroon.”

Eusebio will now play for a title-contending roster at CSB where he will have the opportunity to develop as a basketball player and portray his skills for a rapidly growing Benildean community that is eager to see their team bounce back after coming within one game of winning the NCAA Season 99 men’s basketball title.

“I would do whatever coach Charles would want my role to be in the team,” Eusebio promised. “I would be happy to just contribute positively whatever my role is.”

Eusebio joins a growing list of players who have transferred to the Blazers, which already includes Emman Galman, Jhomel Ancheta, Tony Ynot, Justine Sanchez, and Allen Liwag.

Nathan Victoria, the son of the late PBA player Boybits Victoria, has also committed to join CSB. – Rappler.com